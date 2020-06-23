Spanish area back in lockdown 2 days into new normal

After only one day Spain lifted its state of emergency, authorities on Monday announced that three districts in Aragon would be going back to stage two lockdown measures

The districts of Cinca Medio, Bajo Cinca, and La Litera in northeastern Spain have returned to phase two of Spain’s lockdown plan, that puts much stricter limits on capacity in public spaces and shrinks the size of gatherings.

Sira Repolles, Aragon’s health minister said, “The infection situation has changed rapidly in some areas,”

He told a press conference. “The emergence of new cases has multiplied by about 15 times in recent days in these areas.”

“The focal points of these outbreaks seems to have been in meatpacking plants and an agricultural business, but we are not ruling out community spreading of the virus”, he continued.

Regional health authorities have been in charge of the coronavirus response, since Spain’s State of Emergency was lifted on Sunday

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, has said, “unless the country is under a state of emergency, travel cannot be broadly limited. Therefore authorities are recommending people avoid entering or leaving the affected areas, however they cannot legally forbid them to do so”.

After the state of emergency ended this weekend, movement between provinces has been allowed throughout Spain. Likewise, Spain’s borders opened up to the rest of Europe – with the exception of Portugal.