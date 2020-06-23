Spanish are Taking Mask Wearing More Seriously Than Brits

A POLL has revealed that 87% of Spanish residents are wearing masks when out in public. The figures have doubled since the start of April.

But Brits are still reluctant to wear face masks in public despite government COVID-19 recommendations, with only 27% donning a face covering to go out in public, according to a YouGov poll.

The UK is well behind coronavirus ravaged neighbours France who have seen a massive rise in mask wearing from 56% to 79% in just one month. And 85% of Italians are wearing masks when out and about. In the US 69% of people are wearing masks and 49% in Canada. Asian nations are reporting 79% to 92% of residents wearing masks in public places.

-- Advertisement --



The poll showed that 52% of people who are not currently wearing masks think they will look silly wearing them.