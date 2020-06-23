Spain’s National Police have caught an international fugitive in Velez-Malaga linked to drug crimes

Officers of the National Police have detained a 37-year-old Moroccan man in Velez-Malaga, who had an international arrest warrant in force, having been convicted of a crime of drug trafficking by the judicial authorities of his country of origin.

THE fugitive known as AJ was located last Thursday June 18 in Velez-Malaga and once officers were able to confirm that it was the correct person, he was arrested. As stated in the search order, the fugitive was engaged in the transport, export and marketing of drugs. At the time of the arrest, the defendant was preparing to cross the Guergarate border post in Western Sahara in a lorry loaded with more than 7,000 kilos of cannabis resin hidden amongst a load of A-4 paper. The crime committed has a maximum sentence of 10 years in your country.

The arrested has been placed at the disposal of the Juzgado Central de Instrucción de la Audiencia Nacional.