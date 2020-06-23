Spain’s Costa del Sol Reassures Holidaymakers that Malaga is a ‘Safe’ Tourist Destination

Costa del Sol’s tourism agencies and local government have reassured holidaymakers – from home and abroad – that the province is a safe destination for tourism.

In a press conference today, Malaga’s Mayor Francisco de la Torre transmitted that “Malaga is a safe destination” for all tourists, as safety measures have been “reinforced” to protect their health. Not only are safety measures and certificates put in place thanks to the region’s ‘Andalucia Segura’ seal, but De la Torre has also confirmed that all public and private transport – to and from the airport, as well as across the province, “are safe” for its visitors.

De la Torre today highlighted the measures that are being carried out in transport to guarantee the safety of arriving passengers through controls. They include various controls from temperature checks to documentation with information on where visitors are staying. In case of any outbreaks, we now also have “the capacity to take samples and carry out immediate analysis”, added De la Torre, referring to the Covid-19 robots installed in Malaga’s Regional Hospital for PCR testing, as reported.

Not only is De la Torre and his team taking the necessary steps and precautions to ensure the safety of its visitors, but locals too. “We are taking the measures required to get closer to zero contagion,” he confirmed. “All our measures, from the mandatory face masks to the remaining restrictions in leisure areas, beaches, etc, will remain, so visitors can enjoy the city and surrounding areas safely,” he added. The President of Tourism Costa del Sol Francisco Salado, agreed: “It is now essential to transmit to holidaymakers that our province is a safe destination to visit.”