Spain’s Coronavirus Deaths & New Cases Continue to Decline Despite Recent Outbreaks

Spain has registered just one death in the last 24 hours, despite the recent outbreaks, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

THE country also registered 14 deaths in the last seven days compared to 21 last week (Monday). The total number of deaths since the pandemic started has risen to 28,325. Around 108 new cases were also diagnosed across the country, compared to 125 yesterday. Most of the new cases pertain to the outbreak in Aragon (45) as reported, followed by Madrid (25). Spain’s total number of infected has now risen to 246,752 since the pandemic started in mid-March.

Despite the outbreaks, Fernando Simón, Spain’s Director of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts at the Health Ministry of Health, is confident that Spain is better prepared should there be a second wave of the pandemic. “Despite the outbreaks, it is difficult for the speed of transmission to be like it was before. Thanks to better detection capacity and a better understanding of how the virus behaves, we are better prepared,” he explained. Cases can now be detected “24 to 48 hours after symptoms begin” he pointed out, compared to “10-15 days” when the pandemic began. “Although I can’t say it wouldn’t happen again, it will definitely be more difficult next time,” he added.