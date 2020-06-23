Spain’s Aragon Announces Additional New Outbreaks with Reimposed Lockdown Restrictions

Spain’s Bajo Aragón-Caspe area in the Zaragoza province has reverted to Phase 2 of de-escalation due to a coronavirus outbreak, just a day after being in the new normal.

This is in addition to the Huesca province outbreaks reported on earlier today. The latest Zaragoza outbreak affects about 11 people, according to the regional government. Earlier today, the Huesca province also had to reintroduce Phase 2 lockdown restrictions just 24 hours after entering the new normal in the towns of Cinca Media, Bajo Cinca and La Litera. The Huesca outbreak has been attributed to fruit pickers in the towns of Binefar, Fraga, Monzon and Zaidin, involving around 50 cases.

The towns affected have gone back to Phase 2 restrictions, which means tighter lockdown restrictions, such as restaurants and bars going back to serving customers in terraces only (up to 40% capacity). However, Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has assured that the situation in Huesca “is under control”. Nevertheless Spain’s Central Government has issued a stern reminder to residents reminding them that restrictions will have to be reimposed should outbreaks get out of hand, as reported.

There are around a dozen of active Covid-19 outbreaks across the country of which the Aragon region is the most seriously affected. The other outbreaks are reported in Andalusia (two), Basque Country (two), as well as the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Murcia, Castilla and León, Galicia and Navarra.