Some Local Police in Spain’s Costa del Sol Now Equipped with Electric Bicycles for Beach Patrols

ONCE again, the Local Police in Mijas will be mounting bicycle patrols to ensure that the 14 kilometres of beach area are safe and will be able to respond to any type of emergency be it theft or accident quickly.

To this end, the four officers who will be on patrol from 10am to 6pm for the next 10 weeks have been equipped with electric bicycles which means that they can cover more ground more quickly.

They will be in regular radio contact with rescue teams and those controlling drones which will patrol above the beaches looking to spot accidents and overcrowding.

The beaches along the Mijas seafront are a popular attraction to tourists and residents and the council intends to ensure that visitors are safe.