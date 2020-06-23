Simple vegan sausage roll recipe. Great for parties!

Having a party? Got friends coming around who are vegan, and you are not sure what to make for nibbles? Here is a simple recipe for vegan sausage rolls!

You will need:

  • Large baking tray
  • Baking parchment or greaseproof paper
  • Pastry brush
    Ingredients:
    • 6 vegan sausages
    • 320g of ready-rolled puff pastry (check it is vegan – many supermarket brands are)
    • 1 tbsp sesame seeds (white, black or a mixture of both)
    • 2 tbsp dairy-free milk (for brushing)
    • plain flour (for dusting)

      Method:

    • Unroll the puff pastry, remove it from the backing paper/plastic and dust with a little flour.  Place on a chopping board or clean work surface. If your vegan sausages have skins, snip off the ends and remove the skins.
    • Lay the sausages out on the pastry in three rows of two sausages each.
    • Slice the pastry between the sausages, then brush with a little dairy-free milk.
    • Roll the pastry over the sausages (as tightly as you can), and press down to seal the long edge.
    • Slash the top of each long ‘roll’ diagonally with a knife every 2cm or so.
    • Brush the rolls with dairy-free milk… then sprinkle with sesame seeds.

    • Chill the rolls for about 30 minutes in the fridge.  Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180ºC (fan)

    • Cut the long rolls into individual sausage rolls, as big or small as you wish, then place on a baking tray (oiled or lined with baking parchment/greaseproof paper).  Make sure they are well spaced out as the pastry will puff up in the oven.

    • Bake for 20-25 minutes until they are just turning golden and crispy.  Enjoy!


         





