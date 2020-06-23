Simple vegan sausage roll recipe. Great for parties!

Having a party? Got friends coming around who are vegan, and you are not sure what to make for nibbles? Here is a simple recipe for vegan sausage rolls!
You will need:
- Large baking tray
- Baking parchment or greaseproof paper
- Pastry brush
Ingredients:
- 6 vegan sausages
- 320g of ready-rolled puff pastry (check it is vegan – many supermarket brands are)
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds (white, black or a mixture of both)
- 2 tbsp dairy-free milk (for brushing)
- plain flour (for dusting)
Method:
- Unroll the puff pastry, remove it from the backing paper/plastic and dust with a little flour. Place on a chopping board or clean work surface. If your vegan sausages have skins, snip off the ends and remove the skins.
- Lay the sausages out on the pastry in three rows of two sausages each.
- Slice the pastry between the sausages, then brush with a little dairy-free milk.
- Roll the pastry over the sausages (as tightly as you can), and press down to seal the long edge.
- Slash the top of each long ‘roll’ diagonally with a knife every 2cm or so.
- Brush the rolls with dairy-free milk… then sprinkle with sesame seeds.
-
Chill the rolls for about 30 minutes in the fridge. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180ºC (fan)
-
Cut the long rolls into individual sausage rolls, as big or small as you wish, then place on a baking tray (oiled or lined with baking parchment/greaseproof paper). Make sure they are well spaced out as the pastry will puff up in the oven.
-
Bake for 20-25 minutes until they are just turning golden and crispy. Enjoy!