Schools in Rincon de la Victoria and Velez-Malag to take part in a new canteen service for kids in Axarquia

SCHOOLS in Rincon de la Victoria and Velez-Malaga join the school canteen service in the ‘in situ’ kitchen style, as approved by the Gobierno de la Junta de Andalucía. In this way, these two municipalities in the Axarquía join the 75 Andalucian centres for children with a budget of €23.5 million.

In the province of Malaga, the companies in charge of the canteen service of 29 schools will prepare food in the educational centres over the next school year, with an estimated budget of around nine million euros. This measure also includes the infant feeding programme.

The new kitchens to be installed next year will add to the 40 that are already in operation in many other schools in the province. In this way, some 16,000 schoolchildren from 69 public schools will be able to enjoy this service.

This pilot programme for the transformation of school canteens to “on-site kitchens” joins other initiatives promoted by the Ministry to meet this demand from families.