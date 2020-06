A FIRE which destroyed three rubbish skips in the early hours of Monday morning in popular Mallorca resort Soller could have been started intentionally, according to the Local Police force.

The police reported that as well as the destruction to the containers on Calle de Mar, the flames also damaged trees next to them.

“There was a lot of danger”, the police posted on social media.

An investigation in the incident has been opened.