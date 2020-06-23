Royals Visit the Canary Islands in Tourism Boost

THE Spanish Royal family flew to the Canary Islands today to help boost tourism after the coronavirus pandemic.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia started a tour of the islands in Gran Canaria today, with a walkabout on the paseo of Playa de las Canteras in Las Palmas. The couple waved and smiled at residents and visitors and the King bumped elbows with people to avoid shaking hands – adhering to coronavirus safety advice.

The Royals, who wore masks for much of the visit, also visited the Perez Galdós House Museum on its first day of opening and the Santa Catalina Royal Hideaway Hotel for its reopening. Employees at the hotel met the Royals and unveiled a plaque to commemorate the visit. The two then held a meeting with representatives of the tourism sector for the Islands.

-- Advertisement --



King Felipe offered his condolences to the families of those who have died from the virus on the Island and wished those who were still ill a speedy recovery in a short speech at the hotel. He said it had been a tough time, but this was the start of the recovery and more positive times.

Stylish Queen Letizia was wearing a €19.99 pale green dress and white polka dot dress from one of her favourite high street stores Zara for the visit. The dress has since sold out online.