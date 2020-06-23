Rebekah Vardy suing Coleen Rooney for libel after social media row

A defamation claim has been filed

Rebekah is being represented by law company Kingsley Napley in the case, while Coleen is being represented by Brabners.

Last October, Coleen accused Rebekah Vardy’s Instagram account of leaking private stories to the press.

Rebekah, 38, has filed court papers at the High Court claiming Coleen, 34, has libelled her name with the accusations.

With proceedings said to cost £1million between them, Rebekah is allegedly seeking an apology from mum-of-four Coleen, though no further details of the case have been made public.

Brabners said in a statement to LeicestershireLive, that Mrs Rooney was “disappointed to hear that Mrs Vardy has chosen to issue court proceedings”.

“She had previously offered Mrs Vardy the opportunity of a face-to-face meeting to resolve the issue without the need for court proceedings,” the legal firm added.

“Coleen was prepared to share details of the evidence that she will rely upon at that meeting.

“Regrettably, Mrs Vardy has declined the offer in favour of court proceedings and the expense of further legal fees.”

A spokesperson for Brabners added: “It is disappointing that Mrs Vardy has chosen to issue court proceedings. Coleen feels that the time and money involved could be put to better use; her offer to meet face-to-face still stands.

“Mrs Vardy’s decision to issue court proceedings does at least mean that Coleen’s evidence can be made public when the time is right.”

LeicestershireLive has asked Rebekah’s spokesperson and her law firm for a comment and is awaiting their replies.