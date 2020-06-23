Real Madrid boss refuses to get involved in Spain’s La Liga fixtures row

Real Madrid has launced an official complaint to La Liga over the scheduling of next week’s matches after it emerged Barcelona will have more rest time than Los Blancos between games.

BUT boss Zinedine Zidane has refused to get embroiled, and said at a press conference ahead of the club’s clash with Mallorca on Wednesday: “I won’t get involved. One day it’s the timetables, one day it’s the referees. Everyone does their job. I’ll do mine, which is difficult enough.”

Madrid and Barca are joint leaders in terms of points, but Los Blancos lead due to their head-to-head advantage.

With so much at stake, the club has lodged a complaint about the fact Barca have almost twice as much down time between games next week.

Los Blancos will get 62 hours to recharge their batteries after facing Getafe on July 2 before taking on Athletic Bilbao on July 5.

While Quique Setien’s team have 118 hours between clashes against Atletico Madrid and Villareal.

By the end of matchdays 28 to 34, Barcelona will have rested 30 hours more between games than Zidane’s squad.

La Liga had assured teams would have at least 72 hours between matches after the return of league football.

But Zidane said his opinion won’t change anything, and that the focus is on the next 11 games and resting when they can.