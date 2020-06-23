Public pools in Elche on Spain’s Costa Blanca will be making a splash from this weekend

Public pools in Elche on Spain’s Costa Blanca will be making splash from this weekend.

THE council has announced the town’s eight municipal pools will open on Saturday, June 27, with the new safety measures to protect against a resurge in Covid-19 cases.

Only the Palmerales pool may take a few days longer to be back in action due to “some technical problems”:

Councillor for Sports, Vicente Alberola, said that this summer’s season will see the pool closed between 2pm and 4pm to carry out disinfection measures.

“The regulations allow the use of up to 75 per cent of the capacity, but this restriction will not be a problem for the service”, said the councillor who added that “users who enter the pool in the morning will be able to use it again in the afternoon with the same entrance”.

Vicente Alberola congratulate staff at the Department of Sports who “have been involved in the preparation of the facilities to put them in place in record time after the confinement”.

The pools will be open Tuesday to Friday, 11am to 2pm and 4pm to 7pm, and Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 2pm and 4pm to 8pm.