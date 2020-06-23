Pound Store Opens in Spanish Town of Nerja

A FAVOURITE British high street bargain store has defied coronavirus and opened its brand new store for business last week.

Poundland, known as Dealz in Spain, has launched in the Andalucian town of Nerja and now has more than 20 outlets around the country.

The store will be selling Spanish and international food, cleaning products, toiletries, sun lotion, animal goods and clothes.

The shop in Calle San Miguel will be open from 9am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday and most of its stock will be €1.50.