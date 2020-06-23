One Town in Spain’s Costa del Sol has Purchased and Distributed 150 Tons of Food

THE Estepona Council has reported that during the state of alarm it purchased more than 150 tons of food which was distributed to vulnerable families within the municipality.

A team was set up in March consisting of councillors, Civil Protection volunteers and members of staff from the Social Security department with the food available for collection from the Congress Centre and other distribution points although for those unable to travel, the food was delivered to individual homes.

-- Advertisement --



In all, the activity cost €83,000 and some 2,000 local residents were given this assistance as the Council vowed that no local person should suffer.

As people return to work, so their need for this assistance has reduced but the Council will continue to help the most vulnerable as well as continuing to support the local soup kitchen financially and with upkeep of its premises.