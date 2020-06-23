Nerja offers employment boost for residents affected by the health crisis in Spain’s Axarquia

NEARLY €296,000 will go to projects set up by the Nerja Town Hall for the recruitment of unemployed people affected by the coronavirus crisis, within the Plan of Activation, Promotion and Reactivation of Employment (AIR) approved by the Andalucian Government.

This was detailed by the Andalucian parliamentarian, Carlos Hernández White, after recalling the strong dependence of this area on tourism, a sector strongly affected by the slowdown in recent months.”

White also highlighted the commitment to “a collaboration between institutions” for the application of this plan, which foresees in the whole of Andalucia some 19,000 contracts with a duration of between six and eight months and which are expected to be fully effective in September. “This is how Ciudadanos has always acted, in collaboration,” said the spokesman, to stress that this initiative will achieve “sustainability for the labour income of many Nerjeños.”