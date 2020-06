Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is to travel to Spain to see a world-renowned knee specialist amid rumours that his season is over.

THE Argentine international and former Atletico Madrid player is flying into Barcelona to see Dr Ramon Cugat. He will have scans and medical staff will carry out further investigations on the knee injury that he picked up against Burnley on Monday.

It is likely the 32-year-old will now miss the quarter final Champions League clash with Real Madrid in August.