Lorry overturns in Velez-Malaga losing load as driver escapes in Spain’s Axarquia

A LORRY has overturned this Tuesday, 23 on a road in Velez-Malaga, without its driver being seriously injured. The traffic accident occurred after 11.30am. A witness alerted emergency services asking them to attend Camino de Algarrobo.

Policia Local officers from the municipality and Firefighters rushed to the scene. The policemen had to use an excavator due to the amount of rubble that the truck was carrying that had emptied onto the pavement, according to information provided by the emergency coordinating centre.

Although at the time of going to press there was no official data about how the accident occurred, everything indicates that the truck was going down a hill when its driver when making a manoeuvre to avoid the roundabout, lost control and ended up overturning. It will also be investigated whether it was due to a failure in the braking system.