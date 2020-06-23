Lions Club on Spain’s Costa del Sol on its Way to Raising €1 Million for Charity

THE founder of the La Cala de Mijas Lions, Martin Rhead, formed the Club in January 1998 and it is now on its way to raising €1 million to help local causes.

In 2004 the Charity Shop was opened in Calle Torremolinos,12, the brainchild of the then President Ron Freeman.

-- Advertisement --



The Lions have been extending their mission of service every year as each new President brings in new ideas. The continuing needs are great and their services include sight, health, schools, youth, family, the elderly and the environment.

They are a small group of like-minded men and women who meet every 2nd and 4th Wednesday each month to organise events to raise money for local charities or individuals in need.

Being a member of the Lions is a socially rewarding experience with satisfaction in seeing those less fortunate enjoying a better life, thanks to the efforts of the Lions and of course all their volunteers, friends, sponsors and supporters, without whom none of what the Lions do would be possible.

More information available at www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/mijaslacala.