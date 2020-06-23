Large Investment to Upgrade Drinking Water Supply in Pueblo on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Reviewing the work Credit: Benalmadena Council

WORK is being undertaken in Benalmadena Pueblo to ensure a regular and clean supply of drinking water to residents and businesses at a cost of €471,000.

The council and the Emabesa water company are determined to ensure sustainability of the water supply and to conserve what may become limited water resources due to global warming.

Currently the company is one of the most advanced in water management in Malaga Province and whilst the works will have inconvenienced residents, the long-term result will be beneficial.

As the work progresses, so the council has taken the opportunity to lay new asphalt and paving stones which should have a long life and fit in with the general look of the village.





