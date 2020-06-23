Kenyan Fugitive in Costa del Sol’s Marbella Under Arrest for Swindling $1 Million

National Police officers in the Costa del Sol have successfully completed an operation which aimed to find and arrest three fugitives who were hidden in the province, one was highly wanted in Kenya for swindling more than $1 million.

The first arrest was conducted in the city centre of Malaga, where a Swedish fugitive was found after being wanted by Swedish authorities for murder. He was arrested on June 16 in his home.

Two days later, officers discovered a Kenyan fugitive in Marbella who was wanted for an incident that happened in 2018 when he allegedly swindled more than $1 million under a fraudulent gold for sale framework. They found him in a luxurious urbanization in Marbella.

The third arrest on the following day also took place in a high-end urbanization of Marbella and involved a Lithuanian citizen whose criminal activities lasted from 2007 to 2019. This man was involved in illegal drug trafficking from South America and Africa to Spain, as well as illegal smuggling of firearms and murder.