First car crosses Genoa Bridge rebuilt after collapse that killed 43 in Italy

The first car has crossed the newly built Genoa bridge in Italy on Monday. The previous Morandi bridge, whose tragic collapse in August 2018 resulted in 43 fatalities, has been replaced by a new viaduct.

Pietro Salini, the CEO of the Webuild engineering group, was the first to drive across the new viaduct.

-- Advertisement --



#PonteGenova @pietrosalini “Sapevano che sarebbe stata un’opera diversa dalle altre. Ciò che aziende e istituzioni sono riuscite a fare a #Genova serva da esempio per il Paese intero. L’Italia può ripartire: ha talenti, energie, passione e competenze" #Webuild #PerGenova pic.twitter.com/8YtXMjGfYN — Webuild (@Webuild_Group) June 23, 2020

The new bridge was designed by internationally famous architect Renzo Piano, also a native of the city of Genoa. Piano incorporated sails into the design in a nod to the city’s history as a great maritime power.

A decision still needs to be made about who will take over the management of the new bridge as Autostrade per l’Italia, which manages Italy’s motorways, is currently accused of failing to carry out work on the Morandi bridge that could have prevented the disaster.

Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci said, “Now we urgently need to know who we must hand the structure over to and who will deal with the final inspection.”

“It’s an obligatory step to be able to open the bridge. If we don’t get answers we are ready to go up the River Tiber on a boat.”