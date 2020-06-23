Coronavirus Cluster Detected in Costa del Sol’s Malaga as almost a Dozen New Cases Appear in the Red Cross Centre

This Tuesday, the Ministry of Health has reported that a “cluster” of coronavirus infections has been detected in Malaga, as nine people have tested positive by PCR tests.

The outbreak has been detected in the Red Cross Reception, Emergency and Referral Center in Malaga, and a hundred cases are currently being followed up.

The Board has been using the English term for a cluster as a technicality to refer to what in Spanish would be a group or accumulation.

-- Advertisement --



The first case was detected on Sunday and so far, entrance and exits to the centre have been suspended. Samples from all residents and workers have also been taken for laboratory testing.

This Tuesday, the President of the Junta de Andalucia, Moreno Bonilla, rejected the notion that there are any Covid-19 outbreaks because this could aggravate the community and create an “inadequate” sense of panic or alarm.

However, Bonilla has warned that with the new relaxed mobility, they must use the term “small cluster” to refer to these new cases of Covid-19.