Canary Islands First to Test Spain’s COVID Tracing App

The Canary Islands will be the first region in Spain to conduct a test trial of the national COVID tracing app.

Today the central government in Spain has released more details about the pilot test for a new COVID tracing app which will be tested in the Canary Islands, more specifically La Gomera.

The project has been awarded to the company Indra with a budget of €330,500 and it officially begins on June 29 until July 13.

During this period, the 22,000 residents of La Gomera will be able to use the app to help authorities find new cases of the coronavirus and potentially stop outbreaks before they occur.

To further the test pilot, the government has hired 300 technicians who will pretend to be infected and walk around the island, making the system activate and sending an SMS text to any citizens who have been in the same 2-meter area in a 15-minute time frame.