C0vid-19 pandemic means no traditional bonfires on many Mallorca beaches tonight to mark Spain’s San Juan fiesta

THERE will be no traditional bonfires tonight on many of Mallorca’s beaches to mark the San Juan fiesta due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Palma, Alcudia, Campos, Calvia, Felanitx, Muro, Ses Salines, Capdepera, Llucmajor, Santanyi, Escorca and Sant Llorenç.have closed their beaches altogether until Wednesday morning to prevent mass gatherings and the associated potential problems in enforcing social distancing.

Meanwhile the 112 emergency service has called on members of the public who are planning San Juan celebrations to be sensible and to get together in small groups, and to keep a safe interpersonal distance.

They encouraged people to mark San Juan “in a more intimate environment”, in groups of no more than 25, and to avoid crowds.

On Mallorca’s beaches which are not closed to the public tonight, there must be four square metres per user and a minimum 1.5-metre distance between groups. Barbecues are banned.

People are also reminded not to use hydro-alcoholic gel anywhere need firecrackers or fireworks, pointing out also that gloves and masks are highly inflammable.