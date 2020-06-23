Boris ditches 2-metre rule in England for ‘1-metre-plus’

Members of two different households will be able to eat, drink or dine together from 4 July in England as long as they stick to physical-distancing guidelines, the prime minister has announced, as he confirmed the 2-metre rule will be dropped in favour of a “1-metre-plus” approach

Households will be able to host visitors in their home, including overnight, and to meet with members of different households, on different occasions – including in a restaurant or hotel, for example.

The 2-metre rule has been central to the government’s battle against the spread of Covid-19 – but with infections declining, the cabinet has rubber-stamped new, less stringent guidance.

A “1-metre-plus” approach will mean members of the public can be 1 metre away from each other as long as other measures are put in place to limit the transmission of the virus.

These include wearing a face covering, installing screens, making sure people face away from each other, and providing extra handwashing facilities.

The changes to how many people or households can meet come as a swath of venues in England will be allowed to reopen from 4 July, including hotels, campsites, hairdressers and churches.

All of these venues will be expected to collect and keep the contact details of visitors, so they can be traced in the event of a fresh local outbreak of the virus.

Theatres and concert halls will be also be able to reopen – but they cannot host live performances, because of concerns including the risk that singing transmits the virus.

Detailed guidance for different sectors is expected to be published later on Tuesday.