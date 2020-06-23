General NewsNewsPoliticsTop NewsUK Boris ditches 2-metre rule in England for ‘1-metre-plus’ By Mark T Connor - 23 June 2020 @ 14:01 0 Boris announces 1m plus Members of two different households will be able to eat, drink or dine together from 4 July in England as long as they stick to physical-distancing guidelines, the prime minister has announced, as he confirmed the 2-metre rule will be dropped in favour of a “1-metre-plus” approach Households will be able to host visitors in their home, including overnight, and to meet with members of different households, on different occasions – including in a restaurant or hotel, for example. The 2-metre rule has been central to the government’s battle against the spread of Covid-19 – but with infections declining, the cabinet has rubber-stamped new, less stringent guidance. -- Advertisement -- A “1-metre-plus” approach will mean members of the public can be 1 metre away from each other as long as other measures are put in place to limit the transmission of the virus. These include wearing a face covering, installing screens, making sure people face away from each other, and providing extra handwashing facilities. The changes to how many people or households can meet come as a swath of venues in England will be allowed to reopen from 4 July, including hotels, campsites, hairdressers and churches. All of these venues will be expected to collect and keep the contact details of visitors, so they can be traced in the event of a fresh local outbreak of the virus. Theatres and concert halls will be also be able to reopen – but they cannot host live performances, because of concerns including the risk that singing transmits the virus. Detailed guidance for different sectors is expected to be published later on Tuesday. Downing Street has made clear it is prepared to reverse these “easements”, if the virus takes off again. The decision on the 2-metre rule was taken after a review carried out by the No 10 permanent secretary, Simon Case Johnson was under intense pressure to relax the rule from Conservative backbenchers and businesses who warned they would be uneconomic with the 2-metre rule in place.Government officials stress it remains safer to stay 2 metres apart. The prime minister will flesh out the new regime at Tuesday’s Downing Street press briefing, where he is expected to be accompanied by the chief medical officer for England, Prof Chris Whitty, and the UK’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance. Both men sat on the panel reviewing the 2-metre rules General News Boris ditches 2-metre rule in England for ‘1-metre-plus’ News Prominent Oxford theology professor and former pastor sentenced over child abuse images