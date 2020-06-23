Black Lives Matter: Mallorca councillor calls for removal of statute of Catholic missionary accused of brutal treatment of Native Americans

A PALMA councillor has demanded a statue of an 18th century Mallorca-born friar credited with taking Catholicism to the US West Coast is removed from a square in the Balearic island capital.

Junipero Serra founded the first nine of California’s 21 Catholic missions, and was made a saint by Pope John Paul II in 1988. But Native Americans accuse him of overseeing the brutalisation and forced labour of native peoples.

There have been growing calls from supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement for statues of figures associated with colonialism, slavery and racism to be removed from cities in the UK, US and elsewhere, and last Friday protestors in San Francisco toppled a statue of the Catholic missionary in the city’s Golden Gate Park.

Now Palma’s councillor for Social Justice, Feminism and LGTBI, Sonia Vivas of leftist party Unidos Podemos, says the monument to Serra in Palma’s Plaza de Sant Francesc should go.

“Cities speak though the names on their streets, monuments and statues. They tell a political story of elites and oligarchies”, Vivas Tweeted next to an image of the statue in Palma.

Las ciudades hablan mediante los nombres de sus calles, monumentos y estatuas.Cuentan una historia política de élites y oligarquías.

“The inhabitants speak in San Francisco and pull down the state of Junipero Serra. In Palma, peacefully, it should be the same.”

Palma Mayor Jose Hila made it clear this was the councillor’s “personal opinion” and not the opinion of the city administration.

On Monday the word “racist” was daubed on the statue pedestal.