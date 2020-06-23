Almeria and Nijar wildfires breaking out in tinder dry conditions quickly under control

FIREFIGHTERS managed to quickly control wildfires which broke out in Nijar and Almeria on Tuesday on tinder dry ground and in conditions of high temperatures and strong winds.

A team from the provincial capital fire station was called out early afternoon to the Los Almendros district to put out the flames in a zone of undergrowth and animal shelters backing onto the city’s cemetery.

Meanwhile, Andalucia Infoca wildfire prevention service teams were dealing with a wildfire in the Serrata area of Nijar. Three helicopters and two planes were called in to support the efforts of firefighters on the ground.

Fours after it broke out, Infoca was reporting on social media the fire was under control, and that teams were focused on ensuring nothing was still smouldering.

At the same time, Infoca continued with the final extinction of the blaze which burnt through some 180 hectares of the Sierra mountains in Mojacar and Turre on Sunday night.