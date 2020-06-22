Was Lewis Hamilton right to attend Black Lives Matter Protest In London

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he attended a Black Lives Matter protest this weekend.
THE Formula One champion shared the news with his 16.9 million Instagram followers. He shared images of himself carrying a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign wearing a t-shirt saying ‘Black is a vibe.’
Since the death of George Floyd death last month, the Formula One world champion has been one of sport’s most outspoken athletes in showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
He said, “I was proud to be out there acknowledging and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and my black heritage. I was so happy to see people of all ages, sporting Black Lives Matter signs and saying it just as passionately as I was.
“I was also happy to see so many white supporters out there today in the name of equality for all. It was really moving. I’m feeling extremely positive that change will come, but we cannot stop now. Keep pushing.”