Was Lewis Hamilton right to attend Black Lives Matter Protest In London

Hamilton at the BLM protest in London

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he attended a Black Lives Matter protest this weekend.

THE Formula One champion shared the news with his 16.9 million Instagram followers. He shared images of himself carrying a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign wearing a t-shirt saying ‘Black is a vibe.’

Since the death of George Floyd death last month, the Formula One world champion has been one of sport’s most outspoken athletes in showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Sunday, he joined an NLM (Black Lives Matter), protest in London, posting a picture on Instagram of himself on the march. Wearing a t-shirt with the words ‘Black is a vibe’ and a yellow face covering.

He said, “I was proud to be out there acknowledging and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and my black heritage. I was so happy to see people of all ages, sporting Black Lives Matter signs and saying it just as passionately as I was.

“I was also happy to see so many white supporters out there today in the name of equality for all. It was really moving. I’m feeling extremely positive that change will come, but we cannot stop now. Keep pushing.”

Earlier this month Hamilton backed anti-racism demonstrators who tore down a statue of 17th-century slave owner Edward Colston in Bristol, southwest England.
He also called on the F1 community to speak out against racism following the death of Floyd, with his message prompting several drivers to issue anti-racism messages.
The six-time world champion also announced on Sunday that he plans to set up a commission in his name to increase diversity in motorsport.
Together with the Royal Academy of Engineering, The Hamilton Commission will hope to make “real, tangible and measurable change.”

 





