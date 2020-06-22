Was Lewis Hamilton right to attend Black Lives Matter Protest In London

He said, “I was proud to be out there acknowledging and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and my black heritage. I was so happy to see people of all ages, sporting Black Lives Matter signs and saying it just as passionately as I was.

“I was also happy to see so many white supporters out there today in the name of equality for all. It was really moving. I’m feeling extremely positive that change will come, but we cannot stop now. Keep pushing.”

Earlier this month Hamilton backed anti-racism demonstrators who tore down a statue of 17th-century slave owner Edward Colston in Bristol, southwest England.

He also called on the F1 community to speak out against racism following the death of Floyd, with his message prompting several drivers to issue anti-racism messages.