Velez-Malaga aims to boost local business with “safe commerce kits” in Spain’s Axarquia region

THE Velez-Malaga Town Hall, within the campaign that has launched the reactivation of local commerce, makes more than 2,000 ‘safe commerce kits’ available to all establishments in the area, made up of stickers with information on the measures to follow, designed to offer residents and visitors sanitary guarantees when visiting the town’s businesses and thus adapting to the new normality.

The Mayor of Velez-Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, the Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia, the Councilor for Security, José María Domínguez, and the Councilor for Commerce, Lola Gámez, presented this initiative from the Camino de Málaga in Velez-Malaga and Calle del Mar in Torre del Mar, two of the most prominent shopping areas in the area.

Moreno Ferrer pointed out that this is one more action that the Government team is launching focused on reviving local trade and offering health guarantees to visitors, thus promoting spending in the municipality. “In addition to the many social measures that we have activated to help the families that need it most, we have carried out 1,000 serological tests among residents, with special attention to merchants. We are going to distribute 100,000 masks in the municipality, without forgetting that work is being done these days to reactivate the blue zone service in early July ”.