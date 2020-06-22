U3A Marina Baixa’s Wine and Dene Group are back in business and meet for their first New Normal meal

THE U3A Marina Baixa Wine and Dine Group are back in business.

After many weeks of inactivity, 18 members of the Wine and Dine Group met for a delicious meal in Albir, while observing the latest guidelines.

-- Advertisement --



The Wine and Dine Group meet for a monthly meal at various local restaurants and more information about the group and the U3A Marina Baixa is available on the www.u3amarinabaixa.com website.

There is also a Facebook page and those without internet access should contact Joan Flint on 965 861 226 or Mobile 663 637 167 for more information.