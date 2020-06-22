Three Regions in Spain’s Huesca Revert Back to Phase 2 After Experiencing a Dangerous Outbreak

The province of Huesca in Spain serves as proof that the coronavirus crisis is far from elapsing, as three regions have been sent back into Phase 2 after experiencing a dangerous outbreak.

Although the majority of Spain is currently enjoying their ‘new normality’, the town of Zaidin in Huesca has been forced to enter Phase 2 once again.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, announced that the districts of Bajo Cinca, Cinca, Medio and La Litera are now returning to set of restrictions which is equivalent to Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan.

-- Advertisement --



The focus of the outbreak was found in a fruit and vegetable farm with seasonal workers which has now had to enforce a temporary suspension of activity.

Illa has announced that he hopes reverting to Phase 2 “will be enough” and that they will be “following up” this dangerous outbreak and that, thankfully, this was “detected very early”.

The potential for more outbreaks to occur is a worrying risk of opening Spain’s borders to international tourism. Germany is also coping with a large outbreak which has resulted in over 1,000 new cases of the virus.