Superbike star killed in Donington Park crash

A YOUNG motor bike star has been killed in a crash at Donington Park.

Popular superbike rider Ben Godfrey, who was just 25 years old, fell off his bike when he crashed with another competitor at an event on Sunday.

Ben, from Long Eaton in Derbyshire, was treated by medics at the scene, but organisers No Limits Trackdays said he succumbed to his injuries.

Mark Neate, No Limits Trackdays director said; “I am so desperately sad that Ben died from the injuries he sustained. Ben really was a fantastic young man and friends with so many people in the paddock, he was always smiling and had time for everyone. He was very excited for the start of the season and had taken part in many track days in the last month. Our thoughts are with his family, his partner Jordan and his teammates and friends.”