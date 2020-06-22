Summer Temperatures Keep Sizzling as These Provinces in Spain’s Andalucia Are Issued Orange Warnings

An abundance of African air in the peninsula will cause summer temperatures to keep sizzling as several provinces across Spain have been issued with orange alerts.

An orange weather warning for intense heat has been issued in Madrid, Extremadura, Castilla y Leon, Castilla La Mancha and Andalucia.

In some regions of Andalucia, temperatures are expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius.

More specifically, Andalucía’s Sevilla and Cordoba have both been issued an orange warning and Almeria has been issued a yellow one.

Huelva and Jaen will also experience high temperatures ranging from 36 to 39 degrees.

Cadiz has also been issued a yellow warning but due to strong winds passing through the Strait.

The Community of Madrid is expected highs of up to 36 degrees throughout the day, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The state meteorological agency has warned the population to be wary about the adverse risks the orange alert could bring and be cautious when conducting day-to-day activities during this time of extreme heat. However, with the yellow alert, the meteorological risk for the population is minimal.