Students in La Vila have somewhere to revise in peace after being cooped up for months

THE study room at La Vila’s municipal library has reopened, reverting to its July and August timetable of 8.30am-2pm.

Local students again have somewhere to revise for their exams in peace after the months of lockdown although the study room now holds only three-quarters of its normal capacity.

With the end of the State of Alarm, the library’s multimedia room is also open from 8.30am-2pm, again with three-quarters of the usual number of people.

Computers may be used for a maximum of 30 minutes and gloves and masks are obligatory in both rooms.