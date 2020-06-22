Soroptimist International Costa del Sol Food Bank Project Will Continue During Summer

FOUNDED in 1921, Soroptimist International is a global women’s volunteer movement with a network of around 75,000 club members in 122 countries.

In April of this year, members of Costa del Sol group decided to support families, who lost their income due to the lock down, by donating food to the municipal food bank in Mijas which is run by the Red Cross.

-- Advertisement --



They started by purchasing dry and canned food goods but by the end of April added fresh fruit and vegetables as well as eggs.

To date they have donated over 3,900 eggs which together with the potatoes, apples, carrots, onions and oranges, create some necessary variety.

At a recent club meeting, the members decided that it was too early to stop the support and expect to continue their assistance until later in the year.

Anybody interested in donating or in joining email soroptimist.costadelsol@gmail.com or visit Facebook: Soroptimist International Costa del Sol.