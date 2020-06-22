Shhh! The Bar in Spain’s Sevilla That Hid Its Customers Twice in Order to Avoid Trouble with The Police

A bar in Spain’s Sevilla has run into trouble with the police, not only once but twice after owners made their customers hide in order to avoid getting into trouble with the police.

THE Local Police in Alcala de Guadaira, Sevilla, was forced to evict the same nightclub twice on Sunday morning after the business was way over its maximum capacity.

The police have informed that at around 4.30am they were called to investigate a bar known as ‘El Paraiso’ after various neighbours were complaining about the noise levels and music.

When the officers went by to verify the complaints and in the process, they sanctioned the bar and told customers to leave.

However, they were forced to return that same night despite the owner assuring officers that they were no longer open. He insisted that the bar was closed and that only staff were left inside but after closer inspection, the police found around 25 people hidden inside with drinks in hand.