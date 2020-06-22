Security Officers in Spain’s Barcelona Violently Shove a Man Down the Stairs For Not Wearing a Mask

By
Laura Taylor
-
0

The video which has been making the rounds on social media, shows two security officers in Spain’s Barcelona violently shoving a man down the stairs after he refused to wear a mask.

The incident, which was entirely captured on video, occurred at the Barcelona Metro, more specifically at the L9/10 north access to the La Sagrera metro on Saturday morning.

In the video you can see the two guards engaging in a violent struggle with the man, one tried to grab him by the neck and instead ended up shoving him down the stairs.

The fall causes a loud and sudden thump which even makes the person filming catch his breath.

The guards can be heard shouting “I’m f**king fed up”, “I’m f**king sick of you”.

The metropolitan transport of Barcelona has noted that they are currently opening an investigation into the matter.





