Security Officers in Spain’s Barcelona Violently Shove a Man Down the Stairs For Not Wearing a Mask

📍La Sagrera, estación del metro de Barcelona correspondiente a las líneas L1, L5, L9 Nord y L10, ubicada en el barrio homónimo del distrito de San Andrés.



⚠️Actuación de los vigilantes de Seguridad con un individuo que no “obedecía” las indicaciones. pic.twitter.com/5fHj38OWDa — Unió de Mossos per la Constitució (@UMCmossos) June 21, 2020

The video which has been making the rounds on social media, shows two security officers in Spain’s Barcelona violently shoving a man down the stairs after he refused to wear a mask.

The incident, which was entirely captured on video, occurred at the Barcelona Metro, more specifically at the L9/10 north access to the La Sagrera metro on Saturday morning.

In the video you can see the two guards engaging in a violent struggle with the man, one tried to grab him by the neck and instead ended up shoving him down the stairs.

The fall causes a loud and sudden thump which even makes the person filming catch his breath.

The guards can be heard shouting “I’m f**king fed up”, “I’m f**king sick of you”.

The metropolitan transport of Barcelona has noted that they are currently opening an investigation into the matter.