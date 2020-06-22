Priti Patel urges public to remain ‘vigilant’ and ‘alert’

Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged the public to remain “vigilant”, “alert” and “mindful” in the wake of Saturday’s terror attack and at a time when coronavirus lockdown measures are being eased

On a trip to Reading today, the Berkshire town where three people were stabbed to death on Saturday evening, Ms Patel described the weekend’s attack as a “tragic, tragic event”

With the government set to ease coronavirus lockdown measures further at the beginning of next month, Ms Patel was asked whether she could reassure the public they are not at threat when meeting in parks. “We’ve got to absolutely recognise and think about what happened here on Saturday evening,” she said. “It was a beautiful day on Saturday, people obviously out and about enjoying their freedoms, which is obviously what we want.

-- Advertisement --



“Specific to what has happened here in Reading, one individual is in custody and the police have been clear, here, that they’re not looking for anybody else.

“But we should always be vigilant, we should always remain alert.