The third stab victim of the horrific Reading Park terrorist attack has been named as scientist David Wails.

Martin Cooper, the CEO of Reading Pride, has paid tribute to the “true gentlemen” who were stabbed to death on Saturday.

David was stabbed to death with his two friends James Furlong and Joe-Ritchie-Bennett in the town centre on Saturday evening. The suspect, alledged to be 25-year-old Khairi Saadallah – is in custody after being detained on suspicion of murder and re-arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said it was “clear that the threat posed by lone actors is growing” after the three men were “murdered by a sudden, savage knife attacker” in Reading.

Addressing MPs in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon, the Home Secretary said: “We have all too often seen the results of poisonous extremist ideology. The terrorist threat that we face is complex, diverse and rapidly changing.

“It is clear that the threat posed by lone actors is growing.”

Saadallah, know to MI5, is still in police custody and being questioned by detectives over the attack.