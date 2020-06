Orihuela Council has amended its schedule of priority for pedestrians.

OVER the last few weeks, the main streets were pedestrianised from 8pm to allow for safe social distancing.

It has now been agreed to amend this, and pedestrians will be given priority from 9pm to 11.30pm.

The council said: “This schedule will apply to the pedestrian route that Orihuela has had in place since May 22, to promote mobility and distance between people in order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19.”