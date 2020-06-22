No Tests but Diabetic Support Group Meets Again in Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE La Cala Diabetics Group has had to suspend its operations during the lockdown and has been advised by the consulting doctor not to hold meetings at their usual venue until September at the earliest.

As some members miss getting together for a chat, they are going to experiment with a coffee morning without any testing taking place and organiser Anne Bowles has booked part of the terrace at El Cortijillo in La Cala de Mijas for noon on Friday July 3 for coffee and drinks.

Bookings will have to be made in advance by calling Anne on +34 607 879 450.