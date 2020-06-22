Nightly battle action as Aspe steps up fight against mosquitos

Aspe’s Council has intensified its fight against mosquitos with nightly battle actions and a new ecological product.

THE Departments of Health, Services and Parks and Gardens has “reinforced the shock plan” and extended fumigation treatments in the public green areas, the Tarafa riverbed and other places in the suburbs.

Aspe Town Hall said more frequent rainfall recently has led to an invasion of the pests.

In addition to the usual annual treatments, which began in March, the council this week launched nightly fumigation.

Councillor for Health, Yolanda Moreno, said: “We are carrying out treatments and actions, both against the tiger and common mosquitoes and against other insects that have been appearing over the last few months.

“This is due to the fact that the rains have been more frequent than usual. Confinement has also allowed nature to grow and there has been an increase in all these insects and other animals.”

She explained the council has started a different treatment with an ecological product and, over the next two weeks, will carry out a “shock plan.”

“We take the hatching part of the egg-laying and we catch most of the adulticide, from seven to 10 days we will carry out new action to eliminate its reproduction cycle.”

The councillor explained a new product is being used “of very low toxicity,” and already the initial signs are positive.

Moreno added: “We can see a difference between the treatment we did a month ago and the one we are doing now. The municipal workers who go out at night tell us there are mosquitos, but before there was a cloud and now there are fewer.

The public is being asked to do its bit by avoiding small accumulations of stagnant waster in pots, ponds and swimming pools.