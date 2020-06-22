New Gibraltar Governor Continues to Familiarise Himself with Different Organisations on the Rock

THE new Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel has been familiarising himself with different organisations on the Rock and he has paid a courtesy visit to St Bernard’s Hospital and the Primary Care Centre.

The Governor met with the Minister for Health and Care, Paul Balban, the Principal Secretary Mrs Evelyn Cervan and the Medical Director (Ag) Doctor Krish Rawal and Sir David as well as others working for the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA)

He was later briefed on some of the daily tasks and how the GHA staff had worked in making every possible preparation for the potential spread of Covid-19 during the pandemic.

Sir David expressed his delight in meeting everyone and to viewing all of the work that goes on both inside and outside the hospital.