Nerja Town Hall has announced that the children’s playgrounds are now open in Spain’s Axarquia

Gema García, the councillor for Municipal Services in the Nerja Town Hall, has announced that the children’s playgrounds in the town are now open, as part of the ‘new normal.’

The councillor pointed out that users must comply with the established health security measures, such as the use of a mask for those over six years old and maintain a minimum safety distance of 1.5 metres between families and between boys and girls. “I appeal to the responsibility that Nerjeños and Mareños have displayed since the start of the pandemic, to maintain discipline and avoid contagion.”

Nerja’s playgrounds were sealed on March 13, a day before the State of Alarm was decreed throughout the country, due to the concern of the town hall about the risk of contagion in public spaces, and according to the recommendations made that same day by the Governing Council of the Junta de Andalucía.