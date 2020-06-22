Nerja beach forced to close as reaches capacity oer the weekend in Spain’s Axarquia

THE municipal authorities of Nerja were forced to close access to Maro beach on Sunday at 1pm, for having reached 90 per cent of the capacity allowed within the sanitary security measures established due to the coronavirus.

The Councillor for Beaches, Francis Arce, pointed out that that the maximum capacity established at Maro beach to be able to comply with the established safety distances is 1,127 people and that the occupation of each of the beaches can be consulted on the website which have launched Tourism and Planning Costa del Sol and the University of Malaga, aforocostadelsol.es, or by downloading the free application, which is available for both Android and Apple devices, in this case with the name “Costasoleando”.

In addition, it highlights the preventive measures that the Ministry of Health has published to deal with the health crisis, which establish the minimum interpersonal distance in one and a half metres. “We must make responsible use of the beaches and their facilities, both from an environmental and health point of view, and always follow the instructions of the lifeguards, beach helpers, Policia Local and Proteccion Civil, who ensure our health”, concludes the councilman.