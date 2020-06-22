Malaga Police Make Hat-Trick of Fugitive Arrests

MALAGA police swooped and arrested three fugitives in four days who are on the run in Spain from authorities in Kenya, Sweden and Lithuania in three totally separate cases.

The men were arrested in connection with different crimes ranging from fraud to drug trafficking and murder.

Policia Nacional arrested a man in Malaga on June 16 who has been hunted in connection with a knife murder by Swedish authorities since 2018.

The second arrest was made on June 18 when police detained a Kenyan man for his alleged involvement in a $1 million gold buying and selling fraud. The suspect has reportedly been constantly moving locations in a bid to evade authorities, including several cities in Spain and Dubai. He was finally tracked down to an address in Marbella.

A Lithuanian man was arrested on Saturday after being on the run from authorities in his home country since 2007. Lithuanian police are hunting the man in connection with drug trafficking, firearms smuggling, money laundering and murder.

Spanish authorities are also investigating this man for allegedly bringing drugs into Spain from South America and Africa and distributing them across Europe.