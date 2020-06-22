Madeleine McCann Suspect Paid ‘Best Friend’ Visit in Spain’s Andalucia Shortly After her Disappearance

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner is reported to have paid his “best friend” Michael Tatschl a visit in Spain’s Andalucia, shortly after Maddie’s disappearance.

Austrian Carpenter Tatschl claims that he lived with 42-year-old Christian Brueckner in Praia da Luz back in 2006 before he moved to Spain. He said he moved to the “hippy enclave of Orgiva in Andalucia” back in April 2007 just a few just weeks before three-year-old Madeleine vanished on May 3.

Brueckner apparently paid his pal a visit in Spain just a few weeks after Madeleine went missing. “He turned up around late May/early June driving a Tiffin Allegro Winnebago,” recalled Tatschl, adding that he “wondered where he’d got the money from to buy the huge vehicle”. “We assumed it was from a big drug deal or something”, he said. But now Tatschl suspects it involved “Maddie”.

Brueckner “only stayed a couple of days” before returning to Germany, after which they lost touch and Tatschl returned to his home in Austria some years later. Tatschl said he believes Madeleine was probably “abducted and sold” by Brueckner, who he describes as “a pervert” and “more than capable of snatching a child for sexual kicks or money”, as reported.