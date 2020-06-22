‘In-demand’ day centre completed and ready to open its doors in Murcia’s Torre Pacheco

Work on the ‘in-demand’ Balsicas Senior Citizens’ Centre in Murcia’s Torre Pacheco has been completed.

TOWN mayor, Antonio León, along with other councillors and elderly residents toured the refurbished and extended centre which residents have requested for years.

León said “this is a project in great demand by the citizens and demonstrates a commitment to the community by the local government.”

The scheme involved the refurbishment of the existing building and an extension to house the new day centre.

The day centre will offer elderly residents a range of activities and services, such as physiotherapy, nursing, chiropodist, a dining room, games room and gerontogymnastics.

“In short, a new space to contribute to the quality of life of the elderly, in a new building that has gone from 480 to 870 smq,” said León.

An official opening date is to be confirmed.